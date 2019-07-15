<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the leadership crisis rocking the Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, the National Secretariat of the party has taken over the affairs of the party in the state.

The National Secretariat has also constituted a committee to look into the leadership crisis while directing the party’s chairman in the North Central Zone, Mr Theophilus Dakashan to oversee the activities of the party in the state pending the resolution of the crisis.

In a letter addressed to Dakashan by the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri which was sighted by newsmen in Jos on Monday, the National Secretariat also warned those laying claim to the party’s leadership in the state to desist from doing so until the committee concludes it’s assignment.

Part of the letter read, “The National Working Committee of the PDP has constituted a committee on the leadership crisis in Plateau state which is under your zone.

“You should take charge of all the activities of the party until the outcome of the recommendation of the committee. You should notify all members laying claim to the leadership to steer clear until the committee concludes it’s assignment”

PDP Chairman, Plateau Central Zone, Mr Benedict Shignuhul told newsmen in Jos on Monday that the committee headed by a former Senate President, David Mark, is expected to arrive the state this week to meet with stakeholders over the crisis.

Shignuhul said, “Yes, we are aware of the steps being taken by the National Secretariat of the party to resolve the crisis in the state chapter of the party. We have been informed that the Committee headed by a former President of the Senator will arrive the state, hopefully, this week to meet with us over the matter. So, we are waiting for him and his team.”

The Plateau State chapter of the PDP had been torn apart by crisis after the state working committee suspended its chairman, Mr Damishi Sango and his Deputy, Mr Amos Gombi.

The State Working Committee members who accused the duo of financial impropriety also appointed Mr Chris Hassan, a zonal chairman of the party to act as the state chairman.

Although Sango had rejected his suspension and denied the allegations, he and Hassan have continued to lay claim to the party’s leadership in the state.