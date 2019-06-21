<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Preparatory to the forthcoming elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which is the ruling party in the two states, has pegged the purchase of its governorship elections forms at N21 million.

Rising from its 86th Emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, the party pegged the nomination at N20 million while the cost of Expression of Interest form is fixed at N1 million.

Chatting with the press at the sidelines of the party’s NEC meeting, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, stated that the party had decided to increase the price of forms because the cost of conducting primary election was very high.

The PDP image launderer has, however, assured that his party would conduct a free, fair and credible primary in Bayelsa and Kogi states to produce credible candidates in the impending months.

“The return of expression of interest/nomination forms would commence on Monday, June 24 and close on Wednesday, July 24 at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja,” he added.

Also, a document signed by PDP National Organizing Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (RTD), disclosed that sales and return of expression of interest/nomination forms would commence on Monday, June 24 and close Wednesday, July 24 at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Recall that PDP had sold its presidential nomination and expression of interest form for the 2019 presidential election at N2 million and N10 million respectively making a total of N12 million, while that of governorship was sold for N1 million and N5 million, making a total of N6 million.