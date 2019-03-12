



Dan Osi Orbih, Edo State chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday declared that the nation’s democracy was under threat and called on lovers of democracy in Nigeria to speak up so as to save the situation before it gets out of hand.

Orbih, who made the declaration while reacting to Saturday’s elections, said democracy under President Muhammadu Buhari has been bastardized and under threat, adding that it requires urgent salvation.

He said: “For the Federal Government to have used soldiers to harass innocent Nigerian voters is an indication that the Buhari-led Federal Government does not believe in democracy, let alone practising one.

“Nigerians are now living in a country where they are no longer free to express themselves democratically in a democratic nation,” he said.

While describing the present crop of INEC as a bunch of disappointment, Orbih said for the INEC chairman and his crew to allow themselves used by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government was enough sign that the nation is heading towards democratic anarchy.

He questioned the rationale behind INEC’s suspension of declaration of results where PDP is winning like Rivers and Kano states, adding that it shows that Nigeria’s democracy was not only being eroded but in great danger.

He observed that if the PDP-led administration had behaved the way APC is now behaving, Buhari wouldn’t have become President and the APC wouldn’t have come to power. Orbih warned that if the scenario is not checked, Nigeria’s democracy will be in jeopardy.

Speaking on the Saturday’s election in Edo State, Orbih said: “Let me first of all make reference to Edo now becoming exporter of political thugs to other states. This is shameful and it is a new development introduced to the nation’s democracy by the APC government”

He said what happened in Edo state on Saturday cannot be described as an election.

According to him, in a state where PDP won two out of the three senatorial seats and four out of the nine House of Representatives seats two weeks ago and could not win even a seat to the state House of Assembly is enough evidence that there was no election in Edo State last Saturday.

The Edo state PDP chairman, however, expressed his gratitude to the party supporters in the state and urged them not to lose hope in PDP and the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar who he said, was fighting to reclaim his stolen mandate.