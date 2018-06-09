The Peoples Democratic Party has said it is alarmed by the revelation of Obasanjo that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government is plotting to arrest him on alleged trumped up charges in order to detain him indefinitely.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Friday, said Nigeria had become a police state under President Buhari.

Ologbondiyan explained that this revelation coming from a Nigerian of Obasanjo’s status was terrifying as it had heightened the tension in the polity and confirmed its fears that Nigeria had descended into a police state where any Nigerian who opposed Buhari’s 2019 re-election bid, was endangered.

The statement partly read, “The alarm by Chief Obasanjo has further shown that the PDP has not been crying wolf regarding the plots by the APC-led Federal Government to frame, arrest, detain and arraign political opponents of the APC, including regular Nigerians, for holding or canvassing opinions that are divergent to the interest of those in power.

“We invite Nigerians to note the travails faced by perceived opponents of Buhari’s Presidency, including Senate President Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, and senators, Shehu Sani and Dino Melaye, who had raised similar alarms in the past.

“The PDP urges Nigerians to note how the APC-controlled security forces, on Wednesday, arrested and detained opposition members in Ogun State, including a member of the House of Assembly, Adebiyi Adeleye, who were going about their legitimate activities, only to tag them as cult members.

“The PDP condemns APC’s resort to persecution, intimidation, harassment and framing of our members, as well as dissenting voices, just to suppress the opposition ahead of the 2019 election.”