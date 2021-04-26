The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as draconian, the reported suspension and fine of N5 million slammed by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Channels Television over alleged violation of broadcasting code.

The party said without prejudice to the issues raised against Channels Television, the reported hasty clampdown, without the benefit of caution, was suggestive of intolerance and high-handedness by the regulatory body.





“Our party is worried that such disposition could be counter-productive and heighten the already tensed situation in our nation at this critical time.

“The PDP, therefore, urges the NBC to review the punitive measure on the media house as well as a scale-up system-friendly measure that will ensure best practices in information dissemination in our country,” the party said.