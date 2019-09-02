<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Hon. Sunday Ude-Okoye, the National Youth Leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been kidnapped by suspected herdsmen in Enugu state.

Ude-Okoye was kidnapped this evening near his country home at Agbogugu Awgu LGA of the State.

A Catholic Priest, Rev. fr. Paul Offu was killed by suspected herdsmen in the same Agbogugu town on August 1.

Four days after Fr. Offu’s murder, the traditional ruler of Agbogugu, Igwe Sunday Orji and his wife, were kidnapped.

Ude-Okoye was a former majority leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly.

Independent gathered that the PDP youth leader was driving to his house after visiting his farm when gunmen waylaid him.

It was gathered that he had a female in his company and it was raining heavily when the incident occurred.

The PDP youth leader wanted to escape but his car fell into a ditch.

The gunmen who wielded sophisticated weapons quickly took him and the lady away before any help could come their way.

It was gathered that the gunmen took advantage of the heavy rain as security had been beefed up in the area since Fr. Ofu’s murder.

Ebere Amaraizu, the spokesman of Enugu State Police Command confirmed this report in a text message to our correspondent.

Amaraizu said the police were on the trail of the people who allegedly abducted Ude-Okoye from his farm.

Amaraizu said they got information that the people who abducted Ude-Okoye were masked.

The kidnapped PDP National Youth Leader served in Enugu State House of Assembly for eight years.