The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the resolutions of the joint session of the National Assembly against President Muhammadu Buhari is a vindication of the stance on his administration.

In a statement on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party commended members of the National Assembly for their “patriotism and courage in unanimously standing up for democracy, rule of law, national stability and cohesion at this trying time”.

The National Assembly had on Tuesday threatened to invoke its constitutional power of checking President Buhari if he fails to accede to their demands.

Chairman of the National Assembly, Bukola Saraki, who read the lawmakers’ resolutions after a closed-door joint session, said the demands were on insecurity around the country, ongoing prosecution of lawmakers, disregard of National Assembly authority by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, among others.

The opposition PDP had consistently accused the Buhari presidency of misrule and violations of the Constitution, “unprecedented executive highhandedness”, abuse of the rights of citizens and the “erosion” of all known democratic norms.

It therefore called on all to support the National Assembly to save democracy in Nigeria from the presidency.

“It has become evident that Mr. President must be called to order through an appropriate legislative instrument.

“The PDP therefore calls on all democrats, across board, irrespective of party affiliations, to come together, support the National Assembly and save our democracy from the misrule of the Buhari presidency.”