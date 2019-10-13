<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mubi North Local Government stakeholders of the People’s Democracy Party (PDP) in Adamawa state denied being a part of a Press Conference against the Senator Ishaku Abbo who is representing Northern Part of the state.

The stakeholders in a fresh Press Conference in Yola noted that the few people present at the initial press conference were deceived and conned to be part of what they did not plan for.

A PDP party executive, Mr Jauro Abacha of Kolere Ward in Mubi North spoke on behalf of all the eight wards of the LGA executives of the Party told newsmen that their greatest Shocks and consternation is how they were conned by some of their folks into attending a sponsored Press Conference without consulting the real PDP stakeholders of Mubi North.

At the Press conference, categorical statements were made against the sponsored Press Conference aimed at disparaging Senator Abbo and states as follows:

“That we only attended the sponsored Press Conference because we were deceived into doing so. The conveners told us to come to Yola to attend the judgment of the election tribunal, only to be commandeered into a Press Conference hall by some fellows.

”That we cannot identify with any arrangement that is predicated on lies and deception, which planning and arrangement we were not a part.

“That the fellows spearheading this charade are in fact members of other political parties as such they cannot be stakeholders in PDP.

“That we have no reason for whatsoever to distance ourselves from our Young and dynamic Senator.

”That we stand firmly by our duly elected Senator, and proudly applaud his work and representation so far.

“That any attempt to pull us into a conflict from which we are far removed is at the best mischievous unfair and ungodly.

“Therefore we distance ourselves as far as distance goes to from shameless dance of sycophancy and nothing can be farther truth and reality.

”However we affirm our loyalty and support to the PDP as long as she remains and just to our people.

Recall that a group of people in a Press Conference on 8th October 2019 in Yola said they are PDP stakeholders of Mubi North distancing themselves from the content of a video that went viral on the social made by Abbo.

The group on their own stood passionately calling on Senator Abbo to focus on the primary functions of lawmaking and bills that will bring development to his people.

While extolling the giant’s strides of development achieved by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Adamawa state, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru in four months, they advise Abbo to desist from making personal statements that touch the person of the Governor by referring him the ”Small Man.”

When newsmen contacted Senator Ishaku Abbo on the two separate Press Conferences he noted that the video statements are sacrosanct to him and is not mixing words.

According to him, Fintiri is the most insecure Adamawa leader in the history of the state, as he fights his shadows having complex issues.

“Organizing five Press Conference in one week against his Senator will not help him. Paying a journalist to carry sponsored reports and using political propagandists against me will not help him.

”When the real-time comes Fintiri will know the real people and politicians in Mubi North, or is it the like of Barr Sunday Yangra that is an imposter from different LGA that’s a stakeholder from Mubi North?” Cliff said