A large members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara on Friday turned out en mass for a solidarity rally for Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The party members marched through all the streets in Kaiama, the headquarters of the local council.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the rally came up a day after Saraki declared his intention to contest 2019 presidential election on the platform of PDP.

All political office holders from the area at both the state and local government levels participated in the rally that lasted for hours.

Mallam Abubakar Abdullahi-Bata, the chairman of Kaiama Local Government Council said that the rally was staged to express the support of the people of the area to the leadership of Saraki.

According to him, the large turnout has corrected an insinuation that PDP is dead in the community.

“The people of Kaiama are for Saraki because we believe in his leadership.

“We are ready to follow him to any party he wishes to lead us to because we have benefited immensely from him,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the Senate President to govern Nigeria well and deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Aminat Ahmed, who also took part in the rally, said it was organised to correct the misconception that the people of Kaiama had rejected the leadership of Saraki.

She assured PDP of victory in Kaiama in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Mallam Ahmed Ibn-Mohammed, who is representing Kaiama/Kenmaji/Wajibe constituency, noted that Saraki’s belief in the youth was what endeared him to the people of the area.

“For giving a youth like me an opportunity to represent my people at the state Assembly is a manifestation of his visionary leadership and belief in the youth”, he said.