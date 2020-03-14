<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commenced voting to elect new officers to pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Voting commenced at about 4pm by the 1563 delegates from across the three senatorial districts of the state at the Word of Faith grounds, GRA, in Benin, the state capital.

The political adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Hon. Babatunde Oduyoye, who was appointed chief electoral officer for the congress by the Governor, announced that of the 17 elective positions available, six were unopposed.





The positions include Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary Asst Secretary, Treasure, Financial Secretary, Publicity Secretary, Organising Secretary, Asst, Organising Secretary, Legal Adviser, Asst. Legal Adviser, Woman Leader, Youth Leader, Auditor, Ex Officio members.

In a very brief final address to the party members, out gone state chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, thanked them for the support he enjoyed while he was chairman.

Orbih who took charge of the party for 11 years as state chairman, was elected for two tenures, after completing three years of his predecessor, Samson Ekhabafe, who died in a ghastly crash at Ewu, along Benin/Auchi highway on June 17, 2009, barely one year after he was elected chairman.

Thereafter, Hon. Akhere Ugbesia moved for dissolution of the Orbih-led exco, and was seconded by Barr. Nosa Adams.