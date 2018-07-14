Members of the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, will meet with the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta today.

The PDP team which included the PDP Board of Trustee Chairman, Senator Walid Jubrin, Chief Bode George, former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara among other national leaders arrived the Ogun state capital yesterday.

Speaking with newsmen, the national chairman said they were in Abeokuta to meet with Obasanjo, whom he described as a “warrior, hero and winner”, to encourage him to ‘fight’ on in the struggle to wrest power from All Progressives Congress.

Said he: “We want to meet with baba Obasanjo to encourage him to fight on. He is a warrior, he is a winner. We are not meeting him on personal ground. It is on our struggle to rescue our nation”.

He however boasted that the party and its governorship candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka, would win today’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

Secondus alleged that there were plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled Federal Government to take Ekiti State by force but said no amount of intimidation could subvert the will of the people.” He

berated the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari – led government, saying it claimed to be fighting corruption “whereas it is committing mother of corruption with Abacha’s loot.

“How on earth will a government engage in mother of corruption? Abacha’s loot money has been withdrawn from the banks and being given to cronies. We want to assure President Muhammadu Buhari and APC that they will be held accountable.

“No government will put money in baskets and start sharing. When PDP takes over in 2019, we will ask them to refund every kobo of Abacha’s loot. The Abacha’s loot which the Federal government said they were going to share without budgeting for it is a wrong way to appropriate money. It is never done anywhere. That is recipe for corruption. Who are they giving it to?

“I believe that the money is meant for the APC government for election in 2019 and they have started spending it. If they do, when we take over, we will probe it. They will be held responsible and accountable and they will refund it because they must appropriate for it,” he said.