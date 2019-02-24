



The Peoples Democratic Party has lost two seats in the House of Representatives to the All Progressives Congress.

This followed the announcement on Sunday of the National Assembly elections results by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The PDP candidate and House of Representatives member representing Ekiti South 2 Federal Constituency, Segun Adekola, scored 25,707 votes to lost to the Candidate of the APC, Yemi Adaramodu, who was a former Chief of Staff to Governor Kayode Fayemi, and scored 41,864 votes.

In Ekiti North 2 Constituency, the APC candidate, Olanrewaju Ibrahim, won the election with 29,388 votes as against the 23,684 votes scored by the PDP candidate, Olusola Omotoso.