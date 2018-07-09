In an imitation of the formation of the All Progressives Congress in 2014, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today cobbled up together a loose alliance of about 30 political associations in readiness for the 2019 elections.

The new group, a replay of the alliance that toppled the Jonathan administration, was christened Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) at a meeting at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Monday.

It was not clear whether they were going to seek INEC registration to run on the CUPP Platform as the alliance of ACN, CPC and ANPP did in 2014.

However, the collaborating partiessigned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aims of defeating President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre, states, and the Legislature.

PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark, and Chairman of the so-called R-APC Buba Galadima, were also present at the meeting.

Leaders of President Olusegun Obasanjo-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC), Social Democratic Party of Nigeria (SDP), National Conscience Party (NCP), Labour Party, and a host of other newly registered parties were in attendance.

That the new group was the brainchild of the PDP was not in doubt as the party summoned all its presidential aspirants, former ministers and legislators to attend what it called a ‘crucial meeting’ at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.