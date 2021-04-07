File Photo

The National Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that after an extensive meeting, it has scaled up processes for reconciliation as it affects its South-West Zonal Congress.

The party, in a release issued Wednesday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said the “ PDP NWC resolved that beyond the legal conundrum in our party’s formation in the zone, the PDP must win the South-West.


“Consequent upon this, the NWC further resolved that a meeting comprising of the National Chairman, the Deputy National Chairman, the National Secretary, the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategic Committee, Governor Seyi Makinde and former Governor Ayo Fayose, be held immediately for urgent resolution of all issues concerning the South-West.”

The party said the NWC would meet on the outcome of this reconciliation meeting within the next 24 hours.

