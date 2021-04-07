



The National Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that after an extensive meeting, it has scaled up processes for reconciliation as it affects its South-West Zonal Congress.

The party, in a release issued Wednesday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said the “ PDP NWC resolved that beyond the legal conundrum in our party’s formation in the zone, the PDP must win the South-West.





“Consequent upon this, the NWC further resolved that a meeting comprising of the National Chairman, the Deputy National Chairman, the National Secretary, the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategic Committee, Governor Seyi Makinde and former Governor Ayo Fayose, be held immediately for urgent resolution of all issues concerning the South-West.”

The party said the NWC would meet on the outcome of this reconciliation meeting within the next 24 hours.