The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and hundreds of its members stormed the office of the AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and hundreds of its members stormed the office of the
Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Stories
PDP leaders, members storm INEC, accuse it of conspiracy
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and hundreds of its members stormed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday and accused the commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, of conspiracy in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.g
ISIS-backed Boko Haram faction may have new chief
The leader of an Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram may have been replaced, sources say, against a backdrop of speculation as to his fate - and the group's future direction.
Elections: Liberate Lagos from ‘godfather’ on Saturday – group
A coalition of political parties and civil society organisations, called the Free Lagos Orange Movement, has urged the electorate in Lagos to liberate the state from bondage in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.
Bureaux de Change operators back central bank’s policies
The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has expressed its support for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) monetary policy and intervention in critical sectors in the economy.
Toni Kroos: People quick to forget Real Madrid three-peat
Toni Kroos said people are quick to forget about Real Madrid's three consecutive Champions League titles as he insisted the club's European streak will never be repeated following their shock elimination on Tuesday.
Most Popular
INEC declares two senatorial, five House of Reps elections inconclusive in Rivers
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rivers State, has released the results of a senatorial district and eight National Assembly elections in Rivers State.
Kebbi PDP rejects Presidential, National Assembly elections
The Presidential and National Assembly elections in Kebbi State last Saturday were compromised, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged.
Refugees, including children, leave Nauru for the US
The last refugee children held in an Australian-funded camp on the remote Pacific nation of Nauru have departed for the United States, according to campaigners.
Elections: Youths jubilate over President Buhari’s victory in Nasarawa
Youths in Nasarawa state were seen jubilating throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Lafia and neighbouring towns to celebrate the double victory of President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC in last Saturday’s presidential poll in the state and across Nigeria.
WFA: Appropriate feeding practices for children lacking in Nigeria
A group, Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WFA), on Monday said appropriate feeding practices for children was still lacking among Nigerians, thus bringing about the prevalence of malnutrition in the country.