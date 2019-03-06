The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and hundreds of its members stormed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday and accused the commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, of conspiracy in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and hundreds of its members stormed the office of the

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR