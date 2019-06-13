<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party currently are holding a meeting to strategise on who will be the minority leaders, minority whips and Chairman, PDP Caucus of the National Assembly.

The meeting which is taking place at the residence of the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, in Abuja on Thursday has in attendance PDP national leaders and senators.

Details of the ongoing meeting are still sketchy as of the time of filing the story.

The PDP National Working Committee had earlier in the day met and reportedly deliberated on national and PDP affairs.

It was learnt that they also discussed how to have a rancour-free selection of NASS minority officials.