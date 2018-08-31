Amidst claims that a former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, has imposed two of his sons, Mohammed and Abubakar on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of 2019 general election, the state PDP publicity Secretary, Mr. Bode Ogunmola has stated that they have rights to contest.

In an interview in Lokoja, he insisted that the duo have equal stakes to contest election, describing the controversy as unnecessary.

He confirmed that Mohammed Idris, a one time Reps member representing Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro Federal constituency has collected the interest form to re-contest in 2019.

He also added that Abubakar Idris has also collected form to contest as governor.

Ogunmola further asserted that what was important to Kogi PDP was their electoral values, insisting that both should canvass for votes that would earn them victory.

“That two of the sons of the former governor of Kogi State are contesting election is a fact. It is a fact in the sense that both of them have collected interest form from the state Secretariat which I am aware.

“There is no law anywhere that says if your father was a one time governor, you should not contest.

“What is important is for the aspirants, including those of Alhaji Ibrahim Idris’s children to canvass for votes at the grassroot levels.”

Reacting to alleged preferential treatment of Idris, who is the State PDP leader, he stated that Kogi PDP leadership comprised of people with pedigree that would not compromise or reserve tickets for the highest bidder.

“The PDP guideline is clear on how candidates will emerge and all of them will face primaries. Whoever accuses us of compromise is ungodly and I assure you that there is no automatic ticket for anybody and we will not reserve ticket for the highest bidder,” he added.