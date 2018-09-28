The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State yesterday insisted that the 2019 general elections would be a walk over for it saying the state lacks viable opposition.

The state secretary of the PDP, Alhaji Rasaq Lawal stated this during an interview with newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital.

Lawal insisted that the main opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lacks the cohesion needed to wrest power from a formidable ruling party in the state, the PDP.

He said the lack of cohesiveness and common leader has manifested in the internal wrangling over which mode to adopt for primaries by the state chapter of the APC.

Lawal, a former commissioner for Special Duties in the state observed that the opposition party lacks unity, unique leader, discipline, adding that “the opposition leaders place individual interest above public interest.”

“Any party that lacks the aforementioned qualities cannot win any election in the nearest future. The APC should forget about winning any election in Kwara State in 2019. They should start preparing against 2023 because it takes time to inculcate election winning ingredients in parties”.

The PDP scribe expressed optimism that his party will sweep all the elective offices across the federal and state levels during next year’s general elections.

He said that apart from being blessed by a unique leadership in the person of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, the party’s aspirants across board “have pledged to sacrifice personal interest for public interest and have decided to queue behind those that may emerge as party’s candidates for all elective offices in the state.”

“Our aspirants had at different fora expressed their readiness to give necessary support to those among them that emerge as PDP’s candidates for all elective offices in the state. This enviable feat is achievable because we are blessed with a working structure and purposeful leadership in the state. Our party is also populated by those whose primary objective in politics is to serve and ensure the welfare and well-being of the people,” he added.