The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the invasion of the Abuja residence of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, reportedly by security operatives said to have been detailed by top authorities.

The party, in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, described the invasion as felonious, a direct attack on democratic order and vicious violation of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which could not be justified under any guise.

“The PDP holds that the development is a provocative assault on the sensibility, integrity and constitutional freedom of not only the people of Ebonyi state, but also the Forum of Governors and millions of PDP members and supporters across the country.

“Our party notes that this invasion, which has the same paw prints of an earlier attack on the residence of Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, leaves no one in doubt of a deliberate assault targeted at outspoken opposition leaders, including PDP governors.

“The PDP is particularly vexed by the stance of our security agencies, particularly their failure to wade into the matter with the seriousness it deserves and bring the culprits and masterminds to book. This situation has heightened public suspicions of high-level conspiracy as well as swelled apprehensions over the safety of the lives of the governor and members of his family,” the party said.

According to PDP “Our party therefore charges the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately apprehend those behind the invasion as well as beef up security around the governor and his family members.

“The PDP however charges Governor Umahi and other leaders elected on the platform of the party to remain undeterred in their commitment to development, justice and the wellbeing of the people, despite the unwarranted assaults.”