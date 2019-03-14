



Dr. Eddy Olafeso, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice National Chairman, South West, has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is highly incompetent and subjects itself to the whims and caprices of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Olafeso said it was unfortunate that INEC had decided to subvert the will of the people through its activities in the conduct of the elections, stressing that Nigerians were watching and there was a limit to which they would continue to push and provoke the people, without a fighting.

“INEC is highly incompetent and has being aligning with the ruling APC to subvert the will of the people. Nigerians have been denied their right to exercise their franchise because INEC has deliberately chosen to dance to the dictates of the ruling party,” he said.

The politician said Nigerians would be watching the action of INEC on March 23 supplementary elections and would expect that the agency should not compromise on professionalism because it had been seen as not transparent, but had opportunity to prove to Nigerians that it could be an unbiased umpire through its actions in the forthcoming elections.