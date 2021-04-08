



The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday said that the Monday attacks on Owerri Correctional Center and the state Police Command headquarters in Owerri were indications that the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, had failed.

At a press conference in Owerri, the state capital, the PDP chairman in the state, Charles Ugwu, urged the governor to stop blame games and take responsibility.

The chairman said that the party was disturbed that stranger elements could gain such easy access into the inner recesses of the central points of security administration in the state and struck without any challenge.

He said, “We have therefore concluded that lives and property are not safe and secure in the state under the watch of the current regime.”

“In his speeches and interviews since after the incident, he has blamed the opposition and God-knows who else. He struggles rather subtly to exonerate himself and his regime of any complicity in the sad incident. What has happened is a catastrophic failure of governance.





“It is nauseating that he (Uzodinma) tells lies with much ease. We thought the incident was too grievous to be subjected to the rubrics of politics and politicisation as the governor has been doing.

“It is unfortunate that rather than think out plausible explanations to Imo people, Nigerians and the world, the governor and Chief Security Officer of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, chose to speak tongue-in-cheek.”

But, the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on print Media, Modestus Nwamkpa, said that PDP was still angry that it was sacked from power through a legitimate means.

The governor’s aide also said that the governor was winning the war against the outlaws to the chagrins of PDP.

Nwamkpa said that the governor would continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.