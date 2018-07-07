The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was going to immortalise late Adamu Ciroma, Alex Ekwueme, Solomon Lar and other deceased founding fathers of the party.

This was disclosed by the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus during his condolence visit to Ciroma’s family in Abuja.

Secondus, who led members of the National Working Committee (NWC), and some other PDP leaders to Ciroma’s Abuja residence to commiserate with the family on the passage of the elder statesman said that he would be consulting with party leaders after the period of mourning to decide on what to do to honour the departed party men.

Speaking to journalists, Secondus extolled Ciroma’s role in the formation of the PDP, describing him as an honest and disciplined nationalist.

He said the late former minister played a vital role in addressing challenges that the party faced in the past, Secondus said the former CBN governor was a very straight forward man who had zero tolerance for corruption.

He said: “Among all the other leaders, late former Vice President Alex Ekwueme was a founding father and Adamu Ciroma was one of the pillars of the party behind the formation of what we know today as the largest political party in Africa.

“By the grace of God, something will be done to immortalise them. We will consult with other leaders but right now we are in a state of mourning, by the time we are through with it we will come out with something,” he said.

Secondus who was flanked by PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, further said that Ciroma contributed immensely to the development of the country and “we have lost a great leader.”

“He believed in merit and equal rights and justice. He believed that all human beings are equal before God. We must all emulate him. We also ask those serving now and those that are yet to emulate him because he was an embodiment of rule of law justice and human rights for all,” Secondus said.

On her part, the wife of the late elder statesman and former minister of women affairs, Inna Ciroma, thanked the PDP family for coming to visit them at their trying time. She was flanked by family members, friends and associates.

Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Sen Walid Jibrin, who also accompanied Secondus on the condolence visit, also extolled the virtues of the late Ciroma, adding that Nigeria had lost a great leader and quintessential elder statesman.

Apart from members of the NWC who accompanied the Secondus to Ciroma’s residence, other PDP chieftains at the residence include former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, former acting chairman of PDP, Halliru Bello Mohammed, former senate president, Sen Adolphus Wabara.

The national leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), led by former minister of information, Prof Jerry Gana and the National Secretary of the party, Shehu Gabam, were also at the deceased residence.