Peoples Democratic Party members of the House of Representatives have raised the alarm over an alleged imminent impeachment of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The members, who said they would keep vigil over the Senate chambers, said senators Ali Ndume, Abdullahi Adamu and Ovie Omo-Agege attempted to break into the Senate chambers some minutes ago, but were prevented.

House Deputy Minority Leader, Mr. Chukwuka Onyema, who had just addressed reporters at the National Assembly, stated that the senators promised to return again tonight or Thursday morning.

“Already, some riot policemen have arrived. They will tell us what they are here to do when the Senate is on recess.

“They want to repeat the Benue incident here, but we are ready to protect democracy,” Onyema added.