The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has slashed the price of nominations form for house of representatives aspirants.

According to the opposition party, the form’s selling price has been reduced from N2 million to N1 million to allow youth inclusion in politics.

This was contained in a statement issued by Austin Akobundu, national organising secretary of the PDP.

Akobundu said all forms for female aspirants were free except for the national and three ad hoc delegates categories.

“All female aspirants are exempted from payment for purchase of nomination forms for all offices except national and three ad hoc delegates categories,” the statement read.

“In line with the constitution of our party, the NWC, acting on behalf of NEC, reviewed downwards the cost of nomination forms for house of representatives from N2 million to N1 million.

“This is in keeping with its promise to enhance the inclusion of young persons in the democratic process. #NotTooYoungtoRun.”

“All interested aspirants for presidential, governorship, senate, and house of rpresentatives elections are to purchase their forms from the office of the national financial secretary, at the national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

“All interested aspirants for state houses of assembly elections are to purchase their forms at the national secretariat or their respective state party secretariats.

“All interested aspirants for the respective national /ad hoc delegates are to purchase their forms at the national or state secretariats.”

Prices for other categories are:

Presidential N12 million

Governorship N6 million

Senate N3.5 million

House of assembly N600,000

National delegates N20,000

Ad hoc delegates N5,000

The party said the sales of forms will close on September 6.