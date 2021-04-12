



Security has been beefed up in Osogbo as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holds its zonal congress.

There is a heavy security presence at Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation (WOCDIF), the congress venue in Osogbo.

The Nigeria Police, State Security Services, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps operatives were sighted at the venue’s entrance.

Some of the security personnel were also strategically located few kilometres away from the venue of the congress as supporters of candidates arrive at the venue for accreditation.

Though the party fixed delegates’ accreditation for 9:00 a.m., it had yet to commence as of the time of filing this report.





The PDP screening committee cleared 42 aspirants on Sunday to contest various positions in the zone.

The congress would be attended by 734 delegates across the six South-West states.

According to the list released by Austin Akobundu, the PDP National Organising Secretary, Oyo has 171 delegates, Osun 130, Lagos 101, Ogun 112, Ondo 114, and Ekiti 115.

The chairman of the screening committee, Dino Melaye, had said Sunday that aspirants’ screening was peaceful.

A former deputy governor of Oyo, Taofeek Arapaja, and the immediate zonal chairman of the party, Eddy Olafeso, are contesting the chairmanship position.

While Governor Seyi Makinde supports Mr Arapaja for the chairmanship, Ayo Fayose, a former Ekiti governor, supports Mr Olafeso.