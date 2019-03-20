



The emergency National Executive Committee meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party has started in Abuja.

The meeting, which was initially fixed for noon, was delayed because of the trip of members of the National Working Committee to Rivers State.

The trip to Rivers State was meant to show solidarity with Governor Nyesom Wike over the issues of his re-election.

National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, led the NWC delegation to the state.

He is currently presiding over the party’s NEC meeting, which is also being attended by the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.