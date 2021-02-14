



The Benue state chapter of the PDP which took a swipe at the two personalities was reacting to statements by the duo at a decamping ceremony held in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, where they alleged that governor Ortom’s achievements were nothing to write home about.

The party noted that the statements did not come as a surprise, due to the ongoing attacks against Governor Ortom since his efforts to champion a new order in the country, over the issue of insecurity, occasioned by herdsmen attacks across the country.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Sunday and signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Bemgba Iortyom, stated that Jime has lost touch with happenings in the state, including that of his hometown, Mgbagwen in Makurdi local government area, that has been ravaged by herdsmen attacks.

He further stated that since Jime does not have an idea of the state of affairs, even in his hometown, he was not competent to comment on issues of development in the state.

On the other hand, the party told Representative Hembeh to focus more on salvaging his ambition of becoming the state governor in 2023, which has hit the rock, following the endorsement of Senator Barnabas Gemade by the Minister of Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, who is also the APC leader in the state.

According to Iortyom, “PDP in Benue state is mindful that as Governor Ortom embraces a date with history, championing the push for a new order in Nigeria, distractions in the form of the Jime/Hembe naked dance in Lafia will prop up, but our faith is that the governor has proven himself over time a man of firm and visionary focus.

“We are equally mindful that Jime who all through his sojourn in politics only comes home to run in elections is evidently ignorant of the true situation in his native Mbagwen community which has been rendered desolate by Fulani herdsmen atrocities without his ever uttering a word about it.

“Benue PDP firstly acknowledges the coming out of prolonged hibernation by Jime after his humbling defeat by Governor Samuel Ortom in 2019 for a second time, which is more “unprecedented” than what he views as Governor Sule’s strides in Nasarawa state.

“Regarding Rep. Hembe, Benue PDP urges the federal lawmaker to focus more on extricating himself from the festering scandal of his involvement in financial sleaze at the Securities and Exchange Commission which to date serves a damning caveat to his unbridled political ambition.





“The party is a trifle bemused that the 4th term Reps member who should be thinking of his next political platform, after Benue APC Leader Akume’s endorsement of Elder Barnabas Gemade for the APC guber ticket in the state, is concerning himself with the affairs of tested and proven winners like Governor Ortom and PDP.

“The party equally seeks to educate the defunct APC guber candidate and his partner-in-misadventure, Hembe, who by their utterances are evidently disconnected from the contemporary Benue situation.

“The party candidly advises the duo of Jime and Hembe to refrain from any further such misadventure as they undertook in Lafia, for obvious but unfortunate pecuniary gains, and focus more on their political survival which is becoming a mirage with the passing of each day.

Iortyom further pointed out that, “While grappling with the unprecedented security challenges of Fulani herdsmen insurrection in Benue state, Governor Ortom has maintained uncommon commitment to development of the infrastructural and social amenities base of the state.

“Governor Ortom on the other hand, in fulfillment of his sworn oath to defend all Benue lives and properties, has kept faith with that same community (Jime’s hometown) and has awarded contract for the construction of the Yogbo – Udei Road, while doing his constitutional best to ensure security of lives and properties there through the instrumentality of Livestock Guards and Agro Rangers.

The PDP spokesperson also explained that, “Under Ortom’s watch are ongoing and completed roads projects including;

“The Mobile Barracks – Welfare Quarters – Yaikyo – Terwase Agbadu Road; Customary Court – George Akume Road; David Mark By-Pass in Makurdi; Armstrong Road; Och’Idoma Road; Commercial Road in Otukpo; Oshigbudu – Obagaji Road; Utonko – Igumale – Apa – Agila Road; Aper Aku Road; Shaahu Road; Ahmadu Bello Way in Gboko; Odoudaje – Aondona Road; Igbor – Ikpa – Wannune Road; Origbo – Akpu – Imande – Gbajimba Road; Yogbo – Udei Road.

“Completed and ongoing projects in the areas of health care delivery, education, water supply, commerce and industry, sports, youth, women development and empowerment are inclusive of the verifiable performance track-record of the Ortom administration.”

“Workers welfare has also been a priority of the administration since coming under the control of PDP with salaries paid up to date, while outstanding pensions and gratuities have been placed on first charge attention with the groundbreaking domestication of the Pencom Law in the state”, he added.