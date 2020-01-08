<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the ruling of the Supreme Court, upholding the elections of Governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Darius Ishaku of Taraba State.

A statement issued by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Wednesday, noted that the ruling was an inevitable validation of the wishes and aspiration of the people as expressed in the March 2019 governorship elections in the respective states.

The PDP observed that the ruling of the apex court was a victory for democracy and the triumph of the people over forces that sought to forcefully take over control of their states.

The party, therefore, urged the governors to continue in their qualitative governance for which the people overwhelmingly re-elected them.

It also charged the governors to continue in their commitment to programmes that were geared towards empowering the people and reducing the level of poverty in the country.

The PDP reminded the governors as well as all other officials elected and appointed on the platform of the party that Nigerians across the board were looking up to them for solution and direction in their overall effort to rescue the nation from what it said was the misrule of the now fizzling All Progressives Congress (APC).