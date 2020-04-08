<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to speak up on reports that Chadian President Idris Deby, personally led his country’s troops recently to route out insurgents and freed Nigerian territories and soldiers held captive by terrorists in northern part of Borno state.





The party in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, expressed worry over what it called the silence of President Buhari who, as Commander-in-Chief, “had promised to lead from the front,” over the personal effort of his Chadian counterpart.

The statement said, “Our party is worried that Mr. President has chosen silence at a time, when again, he needs to stand up and take action to assure our citizens of their safety as well as efforts being made by his administration against the insurgents.”