A gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Sunday condemned the action of the Oyo state government in demolishing Music House, which houses Fresh FM owned by popular Juju musician, Mr. Yinka Ayefele.

Makinde expressed his displeasure when he visited the radio station where he met its owner, Mr. Ayefele and some staff of the station.

The PDP aspirant, in a statement made available to newsmen by his media aide, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said he had to personally visit the station to confirm and see that the station was actually demolished.

Makinde, while speaking, said he was surprised that a civilian government can demolish such a building because of flimsy excuse.

While sympathising with Ayefele and staff of the station, he said that his visit was beyond politics as the development endangers freedom of speech which is the rock upon which true democracy is built.

Makinde said that what the state government did was selective justice, sparing hundreds of structures to target the radio station out of sheer vendetta.

The aspirant then encouraged the staff and management not to despair as better times will soon come.

He said, “I had to personally visit the station to confirm the incident because I believed that no government under civilian rule could contemplate not to talk of actually bulldozing a popular radio station under flimsy excuse.

“My visit was beyond politics as the sad development endangers freedom of speech which is the rock upon which true democracy is built.

“What the state government did was selective justice, sparing hundreds of structures to target the radio station out of sheer vendetta.

“I encouraged the staff and management not to despair as better times will soon come.”