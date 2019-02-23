



Alhaji Bello Matawalle, the PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara, has donated a Peugeot 406 station wagon to the correspondents chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in the state.

Matawalle, while presenting the vehicle to the union on Friday in Gusau, commended the nwsmen for remaiming neutral in the coverage of political activities in the state.

Matawalle assured the newsmen of his continued support toward making them more effective in the discharge of their duties.

He urged them to sustain their neutrality during and after the 2019 general election in order to restore security to the state.

Responding, Chairman of the Correspondents chapel, Mr Umar Maradun, thanked the candidate for the kind gesture and wished him success in his electoral pursuit.

He assured him that members of the correspondents chapel would remain professional in all their reportage.

He also said that journalists in the state ware always ready to ontribute to the development of the state.