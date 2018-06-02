The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, said on Friday that the fortunes of the party had improved since May when the Coalition for Nigerian Movement (CNM) adopted it as a platform.

Mr Nwosu stated this in Abeokuta at a press conference organised to receive Gboyega Isiaka, a two-time gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun, who joined ADC on Friday.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the promoter of the CNM, had on May 10 announced that the movement had adopted the ADC as its political party. Mr Obasanjo, however, said he was not joining APC and would remain apolitical.

Mr Nwosu said the party had been “a small, road-side and a corner-shop party” until it was adopted by the CNM.

The ADC chairman said that the pioneer members faced a lot of difficulties in building the party since 2006 when it was formed.

“In those days, we were begging people to come and join and be party executives,” he said.

He, however, noted that the fortunes of the party had since changed with the development, adding that “it is now a force to be reckoned with.’’

Nwosu said that the party was poised to build a continental brand through the provision of a role-modelling leadership.

Earlier in his address, Mr Isiaka said he resigned his membership of the PDP due to the intractable crisis within the Ogun chapter of the party.

He described the ADC as a party whose philosophy is devoid of retrogressive politics, adding that “ADC believes in human capital development and dignity of citizens.’’

“I have received the inspiration of God and also extensively consulted my political associates, friends, supporters, important stakeholders, well-wishers, voices in the streets and my immediate family.

”I hereby formally announce and declare my membership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) effective from June 1, 2018,” he said.