



Amidst rising tension across the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, yesterday, said an urgent devolution of power and restructuring of the polity has become imperative, as the country cannot afford another civil war.

The Forum raised the alarm that the country is fast becoming a failed state, under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government.

The PDP governors expressed worries that all fault lines and differences in the country has been stretched to the limit by the present administration, because it allegedly lacks the capacity to governors.

The opposition governors stated this, in a communique, issued at the end of their meeting, in the Benue State capital, Makurdi.

The meeting was attended by Governors Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Sokoto State; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State; Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom State; Douye Diri, Bayelsa State; Samuel Ortom, Benue State; Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State.





Others were Nyesom Wike, Rivers State; Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, Oyo State, Darius Dickson Ishaku, Taraba State; Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Adamawa State; Godwin Obaseki, Edo State and deputy governor of Bauchi State, Baba Tela.

Also in attendance were the PDP National chairman, Uche Secondus and the Board of Trustees (BoT), Walid Jibrin

The PDP Governors Forum, in the communique, which was read by Tambuwal , who is the chairman of the Forum , stated that the country is dire need of a government at the federal level “to avert the looming disaster.”

According to the governors, the alleged incapacity of the APC led administration to govern has resulted to “ethnic and tribal tensions, religious divisions, and various forms of social and political cleavages.”

They added that it is alarming that “security of lives and property of Nigerians are no longer guaranteed under the present government as a result of leadership incompetence and mismanagement of the nation’s affairs “