



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors on Friday held a closed-door meeting at the government house in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

Samuel Ortom, Benue governor, had earlier received some of the governors who were in the state to attend the party’s governors’ forum.

Among those received at the Makurdi Airport were Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Darius Ishaku (Taraba).





Newsmen report that governors Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom); Godwin Obaseki (Edo); and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) were still being expected as at the time of filing the report.

Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP, and Babangida Aliyu, former governor of Niger, were also received at the airport by Ortom.

Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, and Duoye Diri of Bayelsa had arrived on Thursday ahead of the meeting.

Senator Gabriel Suswam and other top government officials were also at the airport with the governor to receive the dignitaries.