



Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rose from a meeting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Friday and demanded the devolution of power and restructuring of the country, Channels Television has reported.

The governors said that Nigerians were more divided along ethnic and religious lines more than ever before, lamenting that many people now take advantage of the fault lines.

This is contained in a communique jointly signed by the governors after the five hours closed-door meeting.

Members of the PDP Governors Forum at the meeting were its Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Nyesom Wike (Rivers).

Others are Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Bello Mattawalle (Zamfara).

Governor Bala Mohammed was represented by his deputy, Baba Tela.

Mr Tambuwal, who read the communique to journalists on behalf of the governors at the Government House, Makurdi, expressed worry that under the APC-led government insecurity and the value of human life have greatly degenerated.

"The meeting noted and condemned the alarming drift of Nigeria which if allowed to continue, will make Nigeria a failed state under the watch of the All Progressives Congress, APC, government.

“The Governors were deeply worried that indeed, all our fault lines and differences are being stretched to the limit by a government that clearly lacks the capacity to govern.

“The meeting agreed that this has given rise to ethnic and tribal tensions, religious divisions, and various forms of social and political cleavages. The Governors concluded that Nigeria is in dire need of leadership at the Federal level to avert the looming disaster.”

Thousands of Nigerians have died across the country in recent months as the crime and violence wave spreads in all the regions.

The situation has further worsened as underfunded and ill-motivated security formations who are already overstretched have come under attacks from armed groups who have killed soldiers and policemen in cold blood.

Below is the full communique as sent out by the PDP Governor’s Forum (PGF)

COMMUNIQUE OF THE PDP GOVERNORS’ FORUM MEETING HELD ON 9TH APRIL, 2021 AT MAKURDI, BENUE STATE.

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, met in Makurdi, Benue State on 9th April, 2021, under the aegis of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, PDP–GF, to review the state of affairs in the country and common developments in their states and issued the following Communique at the end of their meeting;

1. The meeting noted and condemned the alarming drift of Nigeria which if allowed to continue, will make Nigeria a failed state under the watch of the All Progressives Congress, APC, government. They expressed deep concern and alarm at the deteriorating relations between various groups in Nigeria. The Governors were deeply worried that indeed, all our fault lines and differences are being stretched to the limit by a government that clearly lacks the capacity to govern. The meeting agreed that this has given rise to ethnic and tribal tensions, religious divisions, and various forms of social and political cleavages. The Governors concluded that Nigeria is in dire need of leadership at the Federal level to avert the looming disaster.

2. The meeting was similarly alarmed that security of lives and property of Nigerians are no longer guaranteed under the present government as a result of leadership incompetence and mismanagement of the nation’s affairs. While noting that Governors have a role to play in the handling of some of the worsening situations, they regret their hands are tied behind their backs as the entire coercive authority in the country is monopolised by the APC federal government. Time has come to take advantage of the ongoing Constitution Amendment process to decentralise the security architecture of Nigeria and involve States and Local Governments.





3. Consequently, the Governors reaffirmed their conviction that an urgent devolution of powers and restructuring of the country in a way that brings together various groups and tendencies in the country appears to have become imperative and timely now as Nigeria cannot afford another civil war.

4. We call on the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission to send a new Revenue Allocation Formular that allocates more resources to States and Local Governments to Mr President for National Assembly’s action. It is a scandal that 21 years after the 1999 Constitution came into being, no new Revenue Formular is in place. Furthermore, the meeting called for a more transparent and accountable running and operation of the NNPC.

5. The meeting further condemned the intimidation of sitting Governors by the APC administration using all sorts of weapons like security agencies, unequal access to federal resources, promotion of divisions in the opposition political parties with fake promises and falsehoods. We significantly condemn the double standards that are applied by the APC-led federal government to intimidate PDP controlled states. To this end, we call on Mr. President to lift the so called “No flight Zone” and other intimidating tactics, imposed on Zamfara State as similar measures have not been extended to similar states with security challenges like Kaduna, Borno, Katsina, Yobe and others. This is mostly politically motivated to ensure that the Governors move over to APC.

6. The meeting noted that the APC has been unable to even have a democratically-elected National Executive Committee as required by the Nigerian Constitution. A Political Party that operates by military fiat with an appointed and unelected Executive Committee at ALL LEVELS from WARD to NATIONAL has no business running the affairs of our country. APC cannot deliver democracy to Nigeria; even to constitute a Board of Trustees has been an impossible task for the party since inception. It further expressed surprise that the APC is interested in playing politics and jockeying for power in 2023, when they have done an abysmal and terribly poor job of their current questionable mandate.

7. The Governors were distressed that Nigeria is now officially the country with the highest unemployment rate in the world at 33% under the disastrous leadership of APC. This is following on the heels of yet another feat of being the country with the second highest poverty rate in the world. For APC, it is indeed a race to the bottom.

8. The meeting received briefings from the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and Chairman PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin, and assures Nigerians that help is on the way as the PDP is primed to offer effective leadership ONCE AGAIN to Nigeria. It enjoined Nigerians to once more place their trust on the PDP as the only effective vehicle to salvage the country.

9. The meeting commended the Governors of PDP-controlled states for their innovative approaches to governance in many fields especially infrastructure, education, health, women and youth initiatives and the timely delivery of developmental projects, across the country. It is these LEGACY PROJECTS being undertaken in many PDP-governed states that will be presented to Nigerians as our scorecard at the appropriate time.

10. The meeting thanked the Host, His Excellency, Governor Samuel Ortom for hosting the first meeting of the PDP Governors in recent times outside Abuja and for holding the Party together not only in Benue State but in the entire North Central Zone.

In attendance are:

Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR – Sokoto State – Chairman

Gov. Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu – Abia State – Vice Chairman

Gov. Udom Emmanuel – Akwa Ibom State – Member

Gov. Sen. Douye Diri – Bayelsa State – Member

Gov. Samuel Ortom -Benue State -Member

Gov. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa – Delta State – Member

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – Enugu State – Member

Gov. Nyesom Wike, CON – Rivers State – Member

Gov. Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde – Oyo State – Member

Gov. Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku -Taraba State- Member

Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri -Adamawa State -Member

Gov. Godwin Obaseki – Edo State -Member

Gov. Bello Mattawale Maradun -Zamfara State -Member

Deputy Governor Sen. Baba Tela – Bauchi State – Member

RT. HON. AMINU WAZIRI TAMBUWAL, CFR

Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum