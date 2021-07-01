PDP governors: APC turning Nigeria to one-party state

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government of plotting to foist a one-party state dictatorship on Nigeria through deploying unlawful threats, intimidation and outright underhand tactics to capture PDP governors.

Although the PDP governors under the aegis of the PDP Governors Forum said they will continue to resist APC’s attempts, they also alleged that the current administration has become a clear and present danger to democracy in Nigeria.

The opposition governors stated this against the backdrop of the recent defection of the Zamfara State governor Bello Mattawalle from PDP to the APC.

Before Mattawalle’s defection, PDP had also lost governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and Prof Ben Ayade of Cross River to APC in the last seven months.

Reacting to Mattawalle’s defection however, the director general of PDP Governors Forum, Hon. CID Maduabum, in a statement, said “The APC and its government at the federal level now constitutes A clear and present danger to Nigeria and especially its democracy. We will continue to resist the attempt by the APC to foist a one party dictatorship on Nigerians.

“We are confident that if Nigerians are allowed to express their political preferences through a free and fair election, APC will be roundly rejected as the PDP remains the only credible, acceptable alternative platform that could deliver good governance for Nigeria. It is time for well-meaning Nigerian patriots to rise and join together to rescue Nigeria from the APC malaise,” they said.

The PDP governors while condemning the harassment of Zamfara State governor, alleged that the President had made “a clear subtle threat” to Mattawalle to join him or face consequences during a recent interview where he directly and prejudicialy regretted that Zamfara State was governed by another party other than his own.

They added that all sorts of threats had been deployed earlier by the APC Caretaker/National Convention Planning Committee, “whose only job seem to be to just lure PDP Governors and other PDP Stakeholders abandoning in the process their mandate of organising a National Convention.

“Supporting Zamfara and other affected States to tackle insecurity shouldn’t be politicised nor should joining APC be a subtle condition precedent for security or other assistance.

“We remember the infamous statement by the former APC National Chairman that once you join APC all your sins will be forgiven by the powers that be. This appears to be the guiding principle of Mr President and APC.

“It is quite distressing and shameful to watch PDP Governors and some other stakeholders who are literally forced to join APC being PARADED at the presidential Villa like CAPTURED PERSONS, immediately after their ACQUISITION as CULPRITS by the APC. Admittedly, everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but the immorality of it all is quite nauseating. No principles are involved or invoked. It doesn’t matter whether you are a convicted criminal or a wanted person by security agencies. It doesn’t matter whether you are fingered in various investigations like NDDC scams, NNPC probes, or other accusations of fleecing the nation of billions of Naira.”

PDP governors noted that the way and manner APC celebrates the capture of any PDP governor or stalwart creates the impression that a major Boko Haram or insurgent terrorist leader has been neutralised.

They added that if the President or APC spends 10 per cent of the energy they use in wooing PDP governors and stalwarts in tackling the ravaging incidents of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, herders/ farmers conflicts, separatist tendencies, or in building infrastructure, providing food, health care, education and tending to the general wellbeing of Nigerians, the country would be a better place.

“There is no redeeming quality in the present APC or its government. Nothing. A political Party that cannot constitute its Board of Trustees, a so called political party that is ruled by a military like constituted National Executive Committee and unelected executives at all levels contrary to S. 223 of the Constitution, has nothing to attract anyone. It is certainly not in a position to consolidate our democracy or engineer our national rebirth.

“A political Party that has run the country aground and thrives in incompetence, corruption, rudderlessness, bad governance and wanton destruction of all that has held Nigeria together over the years has nothing to offer Nigerians.

“It is therefore, obvious that anyone who defects from PDP or indeed any other party to APC today under the terrible conditions they have put Nigeria into IS looking for something else other than the good of the nation,” the party stated.