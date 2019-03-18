



Harry Oranezi, the Director General of Atiku/Obi Presidential Campaign Council in Anambra State, has said that Governor Willie Obiano has done virtually nothing for Nnewi South, his local government area.

He said Nnewi South Council Area was completely bereft of social amenities and infrastructure that would qualify it for habitations, should government beam its developmental searchlight on the area.

Another problematic issue, he raised, was that the “worst mistake Governor Willie Obiano made was supporting President Muhammadu Buhari out rightly in the last general elections against the wishes of Ndi-Anambra.”

Oranezi said such was an act of sabotage on Igbo cause and that the people should not be blindfolded by his whims and caprices.

On assessment of Obiano’s five years in office, Oranezi opined that the governor did well only in his first six months in office and thereafter derailed completely due to what he termed a visionless administration run by the incumbent governor.

Oranezi, who spoke with newsmen via a telephone, further alleged that since the governor deviated from the right track, he has been going from bad to worse, stressing that all the gains ex-Governor Peter Obi made in government had all been lost due to what he described as the governor’s complacent attitude to governance.

He said there was no presence of the state government in Nnewi South, his local government area, in terms of infrastructure. According to him “the governor has not been able to do one kilometer road in Nnewi-South,” pointing out that apart from the N20 million community choose-your-project scheme used in building the civic center, nothing else has been done in Nnewi South in the last five years of his clueless administration.