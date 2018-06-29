Francis Orugo, Chairman, Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday lamented that Governor Umaru Al-Makura has moved all the Federal Government projects to Kwandere, his hometown.

The state PDP chairman, while briefing newsmen at the PDP secretariat in Lafia, the state capital, explained that the governor was biased in siting those projects.

“He has taken good things to his village. He has taking specialists hospital to his village. He has taken Federal Government girls’ school to his village. He has taken airport to his village. He has constructed good roads to his village.”

The PDP chief was peeved that while the governor took vital infrastructure like modern market, federal mortgage houses and state headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to his town, he decided to leave the undesirable cattle ranches for Alago.

Orugo, who hails from Alago nation, rejected plans to site ranches in Alago. “I thought that having taken every good thing to his village, he should also take the ranches to his village. No, he brought it to Alago,” he said.