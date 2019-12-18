<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The judgment of the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, affirming the victory of Governor Seyi Makinde as the winner of the Oyo State 2019 gubernatorial election has been described as a victory for Oyo people by the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha.

Makinde’s rival, Bayo Adelabu has appealed the ruling of the Tribunal which had earlier affirmed Makinde as the winner of the poll and followed up to the Supreme court, which led to the affirmation of the Tribunal’s position on the outcome of the election.

Mustapha said the confirmation of Makinde’s victory reflected the wishes of all Oyo indigenes, adding that developmental projects that would positively affect the growth of all and sundry.

“We are grateful to God Almighty and the people of Oyo State and those lovers of Makinde all over the world for being there for us, it is a reflection of the age-long belief that the wish of the people is the wish of God.

“The governor has shown from the outset of the administration that ours is a welfarist government, projects that will always bring progress to our State and add value to people’s lives.”

Kunmi Mustapha who attended to journalists at the 8th Day Fidau prayer of the Chairman, PDP Iseyin local government, Honourable Sulaimon Akodudu, described the deceased as dedicated to the success of the party, urging party supporters to always keep faith with the incumbent government.