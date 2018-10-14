



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday took Senator Godswill Akpabio, former Akwa Ibom State governor, to the cleaners over alleged plot to cause crisis in the state, describing him as agent of violence against the state he once governed.

The party accused Akpabio of allegedly plotting with Obong Nsima Ekere, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, to trigger violent crisis in Akwa Ibom state, as a strategy to stalemate elections in the state.

PDP, in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, its spokesman, described such alleged plots as wicked, infantile and cowardly, saying it was unfortunate that Akpabio, who knew that APC could not win in any election in Akwa Ibom, “is now allowing himself to be used by the APC as an agent of violence, against the state he once governed.”

According to the party, “Senator Akpabio is hugely frustrated over his inability to penetrate the political structure of the state, which has rejected him since he crossed over to the APC.”

PDP expressed shock that the former governor could lean towards violence against his own people, just to satisfy his paymasters in Abuja, as well as his selfish and egoistic tendencies.

“PDP is also already aware of how Senator Akpabio and the APC mobilised a pack of hack writers to engage in grave propaganda, fabricate and circulate strings of spurious allegations and personal attacks on Governor Udom Emmanuel, just to tarnish his image and make him look immoral and ineffective,” it said.

The party said it was similarly privy to the pact between Akpabio and the APC leaders, including the APC governorship candidate, Nsima Ekere, to orchestrate strings of security issues, cause tension in the state and set the stage for violence ahead the elections.

PDP maintained that Akpabio committed political suicide immediately he crossed over to the APC, adding that he should learn to contain his frustration instead of the alleged plot to turn the state into a theatre of violence for selfish gain.