PDP: Our goal under Senator Ayu is to install PDP government in 2023

The new National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that its goal under the leadership of Senator Iyorcha Ayu is to install the PDP government in 2023.

The PDP, which stated this at the weekend, berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over management of the nation, adding that they’re coming on board as the new NWC is a start of a process signalling the exit of the most clueless, most uninformed and most embarrassing regime since independence.

The PDP, in a statement by its new spokesman, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, congratulated the entire strata of the party and its leadership for a very successful and best National Convention by any political party ever in Nigeria and also congratulated the party for the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another in the management of its affairs.

The party said: “I wish to congratulate Nigerians for the beginning of a new dawn and the start of a process signalling the exit of the most clueless, most uninformed and most embarrassing regime since independence.

“Under the APC, Nigerians continue to experience insecurity ravaging the country, unprecedented unemployment, an economy in shambles, almost collapsing, the Naira falling daily, industries are packing up daily, education standards falling, the health sector in comatose, infrastructure decay and stagnation and scaringly disunity and suspicion pervades the country by nepotism and tribalism.

“The goal of the new leadership of the party under the National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, is to install a PDP government in 2023 and ensure that our country becomes more united, improved security of lives and property, improve the economy by implementing well thought out policies and programs, pay special attention to infrastructure especially electricity and rail transport.

“The NWC of the PDP appreciates the unprecedented courage displayed by Nigerians in the last six years of the corrupt, inept, inhumane and wicked APC government. The NWC urge Nigerians to be steadfast and vote for the PDP in the 2023 election to Rescue and Rebuild our country Nigeria.”