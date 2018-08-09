The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for immediate unfreezing of the official accounts of Akwa Ibom and Benue states blocked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday in Abuja called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to immediately order the EFCC to unfreeze the accounts.

He described the action of the anti-graft agency as a direct attack on innocent Nigerians in the two states.

Ologbondiyan described the action illegal, unconstitutional, overtly wicked and unjustifiable under any laws and practice of Nigeria, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

He advised the Presidency not to hide under the EFCC to unleash punishment and hardship on the people in states perceived to be opposed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2019 re-election bid.

“Nigerians are all aware that no section of our constitution or any law in Nigeria for that matter confers any agency of the Federal Government with powers to interfere or put any restrictions on funds belonging or accruable to states as federating units of our nation.

“Apart from its State Assembly, no other government body or institution has the powers of appropriation or restrictions on any funds belonging to the state.