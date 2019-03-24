<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The opposition party in Adamawa, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has continued its electoral surge, with Nassarawo Binyeri and Uba Gaya constituencies clinching victory for the party, thus forming a majority in the Adamawa state house of assembly.

PDP candidate in Nassarawa Binyeri, Umar Nashon, won the contest by polling 10,733 against the APC candidate’s 7,184 votes; while Abbas Aminu Iya of the PDP narrowly won Uba Gaya constituency by polling 7,251 against his APC challenger, Mohammed Hayatu Atiku, who scored 7,238 votes.

Following the winning of the two contested seats for the state house of assembly, PDP now has thirteen of the 25 assembly seats, while the Bindo-led APC has 11 seats, and ADC one seat.