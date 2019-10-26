<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially kicked off her campaigns for the November 16, 2019 governorship election on Friday in Lokoja, promising to win the election to rescue the state from the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of Yahaya Bello.

The PDP disclosed that the election to oust the incumbent governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello has become imperative to restore the dignity of civil servants, pensioners and the downtrodden which the government has systematically emasculated from the governance of their state.

The National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, while presenting Musa Wada to party supporters said that Wada was in the best position to ensure prompt payment of salaries as well as improved their standard of living.

Secondus also presented Dino Melaye, whose election was rescheduled to the same day with the governorship election in the state, described him as a voice that cannot be silenced by powers that be and urged people to support him to return to the red chamber come November 16.

The party’s flag bearer, Musa Wada told party supporters to expect improvement in their standard of living as he is set to bring succours in place of the suffering imposed on them by the APC led administration of Yahaya Bello.

In his usual characteristic as an entertaining politician, Dino Melaye led supporters in a song of ‘Wada in , Bello out’ and ‘Bye Bye to Rederede’ among other songs.

In their separate speeches, the governor of Oyo and Bayelsa States, Seyi Makinde and Dickson Seriake respectively assured the people of the state that PDP will respond to their welfare and functional development of the state, adding that PDP controlled states have become reference point in good governance in Nigeria.