The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced preparation for Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

Adeyemi Moyegun, PDP Deputy Director, Mobilization and Organisations made the announcement on Sunday.

A terse statement he signed said the party has approved Tuesday September 3, 2019 for the gubernatorial primary elections in both Kogi and Bayelsa states.

It added that “The Ward Congresses to elect the Ad-Hoc Delegates is Scheduled for Thur. Aug. 22, 2019, while LGA Congresses for National Delegates will take place on Mon. Aug. 26, 2019.

“Full time-table will be released once same is approved by NWC.”

In May, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced shift of date for the polls to November 16, from November 2.

According to the amended timetable and schedule of activities signed by Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony, notice for the elections would be released on August 17.

Collection of forms CF001 and CF002 by political parties from INEC has been slated for August 18, while the conduct of parties primaries would hold from August 18 to September 5.

Also, election campaign would commence August 18, while October 2 would be the last day for submission of nomination forms. Political campaigns ends November 14.