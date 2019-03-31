<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party in Katsina State and its candidate, Yakubu Lado, have formally filed a petition before the election petitions tribunal challenging the conduct of the March 9 governorship election.

This is to beat the April 1, 2019 deadline for filing petitions before the election tribunal.

A member of the legal team and senior advocate of nigeria gordy uche who led others to file the petition says, his clients are challenging the victory and educational qualifications of the governor elect, aminu masari of the all progressives congress, apc.

Also speaking, the deputy governorship candidate and state chairman of the party, salisu majigiri calls on teaming supporters to continue to be law abiding, urging them to pray for the party to emerge victorious

The PDP is challenging the conduct of the march 9th governorship elections with governor elect Aminu Masari, the all progressives congress, apc and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as respondents before the tribunal headed by Justice H. Kereng