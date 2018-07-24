The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has described the siege laid to the homes of Senate President Bukola Saraki and Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu by security operatives on Tuesday morning as an attack on democracy.

The PDP chairman accused the All Progressives Congress government of using state security apparatus to attack the National Assembly with the aim of changing the leadership and rendering the third arm of government comatose.

In a statement issued Tuesday’s morning, Secondus alleged that the Senate President, his deputy and other senators were currently under severe assault from security agencies.

“It’s now a known fact that democracy has now collapsed in Nigeria and we are now under a totalitarian and fascist government with no appetite for opposition,” he said.

The PDP national chairman said President Muhammadu Buhari was a beneficiary of democratic election but that “since he took over on May 29, 2015, he had done nothing but to destroy every fabric of democracy and the rule of law”.

The party said: “We hereby call on all Nigerians home and abroad to immediately speak up against this act of gross violation of the constitution of Nigeria and the attempt to destroy the democratic process and institutions by President Muhammadu Buhari and privatise members of the Nigerian security agencies.

“We call on all traditional rulers in Nigeria, the international community and all well-meaning Nigerians to rise up against the antics of President Muhammadu Buhari to forestall a possible derailment of our democracy. The time to act is now.”