The Peoples Democratic Party has congratulated former Senate President and Secretary of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Sen. Adolphus Wabara, as he marked his 73rd birthday.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Tuesday, described Wabara as a statesman, quintessential democrat, seasoned legislator and brilliant administrator.





Ologbondiyan said that Wabara had remained steadfast in his contributions toward the unity, stability and development of the nation.

“Over the years, as local government chairman, senator of the Federal Republic, President of the Senate and now the Secretary of the BoT of our great party, Wabara has continued to perform excellently.

“Our party congratulates Wabara and prays to God to bless him with many more years in good health, in the service of our dear fatherland and humanity in general.”