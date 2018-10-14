



The Peoples Democratic Party has extolled its former National Publicity Secretary and former Minister of the Environment, John Odey, describing his death as shocking and a devastating loss, both for the party and the nation.

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said the party was pained by Odey’s death, “which came at a time the nation needed him most.”

Secondus was quoted as having said this on Saturday when he led members of the National Working Committee and other leaders of the party to pay a condolence visit to the family at the Abuja residence of the deceased.

Secondus in a statement issued by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described late Odey as a highly resourceful Nigerian.

Secondus also described him as an excellent administrator, outstanding democrat, a loyal party man and a man of faith, who dedicated his life for the service of the nation and humanity.

The party chairman described John Odey as a, “jolly good fellow”, who performed all assignments given to him with unequaled dedication and commitment to the admiration of all both at the party and the federal cabinet, in which he served under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said: “Odey was a jolly good fellow; his death was shocking to us. We had prayed with him in hope that he will recover; his death is so painful that I have no words to describe the agony in our hearts.

“John Odey was a brother. We believe he is with the Lord and that one day, we shall be with him.

“This death is too heavy to bear but we pray that God grants us all the strength to bear the pain.”

The statement also quoted the representative of the Odey family, Anthony Odey, as thanking the leadership of the party, noting that the family was very encouraged by the visit.

The statement noted that the PDP had been in mourning since the news of the death came to it during its National Convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where the party also held a minute silence in honour of the deceased.

It added that a condolence register in honour of the deceased had since been opened at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.