The Peoples Democratic Party has extended the deadline for the sale and collection of Presidential, governorship and National Assembly nomination forms from the earlier announced date of September 6, 2018 to Monday, September 10, 2018.

It said that aspirants for these positions are to submit their completed forms at the designated offices not later than September 11.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the extension will, however, not apply to aspirants for State House of Assembly position.

“Aspirants in this category are to submit their duly completed forms at the officially designated chapter of the party on or before the close of work on September 6, 2018,” he added.